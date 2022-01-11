Algeria and Sierra Leone face off against each other in the Group E encounter of the Africa Cup of Nations at the Japoma Stadium in Cameroon. The AFCON 2021 football match takes place at 06:30 PM IST. Unfortunately, there will be no live streaming online and live TV telecast of AFCON 2021 in India.

Hi Sourav! Unfortunately, we do not have the rights to the mentioned properties. So, we won’t be able to broadcast it. — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsIndia) January 10, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)