Argentina is set to take on Angola in an International Friendly 2025 match on Friday, November 14. The Angola vs Argentina International Friendly 2025 match will be played at the Estádio 11 De Novembro in Angola and it will start at 9:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India would not be able to watch Angola vs Argentina live telecast on any TV channel due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. And fans neither have an online viewing option and cannot watch Angola vs Argentina live streaming on any platform. Fans however, might follow the Angola vs Argentina live score updates on Argentina's social media handles. Lionel Messi Spotted Walking in the Background of A Couple’s Viral Dating Video in Barcelona.

Angola vs Argentina

#HorarioConfirmado El encuentro amistoso entre Argentina y Angola tendrá lugar el viernes 14 de noviembre a las 13 (hora de Argentina). pic.twitter.com/TITQ3ylLTa — 🇦🇷 Selección Argentina ⭐⭐⭐ (@Argentina) November 11, 2025

