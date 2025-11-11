Lionel Messi visited Barcelona's home ground, Camp Nou on November 9, Sunday. Lionel Messi played in Barcelona from 2004 and 2021 and he was also a part of their academy. He has played in Camp Nou since his childhood and it was a nostalgic visit for Messi when he stepped on the iconic field in Barcelona. Amid this, Messi ended up photobombing a couple's date night as he casually strolled past them through the streets of Barcelona when the couple were clicking pictures and shooting video. The couple was so shocked that they stopped in awe and kept staring at Messi. The video has went viral and fans loved how Messi casually and unintentionally photobombed the video. Lionel Messi Makes Sudden Visit To Camp Nou, Ex-Barcelona Star Pens Emotional Note: ‘I Hope One Day I Can Come Back’ (See Post).

Lionel Messi Spotted Walking in the Background of A Couple’s Viral Dating Video

CINE DEL BUENO Queremos hablar con esta pareja 🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/gxfSRBbUPz — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) November 10, 2025

Lionel Messi Gave A Sudden Visit to Camp Nou

You're always welcome at your home, Leo. 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/LUgD5D6Wdb — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 10, 2025

