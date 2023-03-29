Argentina will host Curacao in a International Friendly Football match on March 29, 2023 (Wednesday), with the football match kick-off time being 05:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). The match will be held at the Estadio Único Madre de Ciudades, Santiago del Estero, Argentina. There are no official broadcasters for Argentina vs Curacao international friendly in India. Hence fans will not be able to watch the ARG vs CUR live telecast on their TV sets. Argentina vs Curacao friendly game will not be live-streamed on online platforms for fans in India as well. Lionel Messi Transfer News: All MLS Clubs to Fund Argentina Superstar's Transfer to USA, Says Report.

Argentina vs Curacao, International Friendly 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)