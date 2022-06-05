Argentina would face Estonia in an international friendly on Sunday, June 5. The match would be played at the El Sadar Stadium in Spain and is scheduled to begin at 11:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately for fans in India, the match would neither be telecasted live nor available for live streaming in India. However, fans can follow updates about the match from both teams' social media pages.

#SelecciónMayor Partido final de la gira europea 🇪🇺 AMISTOSO INTERNACIONAL 🇦🇷 vs 🇪🇪 📅 Domingo 05/06 🕒 15.00/20.00 (horario argentino/horario español) 🏟 El Sadar (@CAOsasuna) 🏁 Urs Schnyder (🇨🇭) ¡Últimos tickets disponibles! 👇🏼https://t.co/PMmvI65Mex pic.twitter.com/AivmTwJ1fV — Selección Argentina 🇦🇷 (@Argentina) June 4, 2022

