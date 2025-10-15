Currently enjoying a sensational season, Lionel Messi grabbed yet another world record for himself, surpassing Neymar Jr to become the footballer with the most international assists. Messi claimed his 60th international assist during the Argentina vs Puerto Rico international friendly 2025, going past Brazil's Neymar Jr's tally of 59. Interestingly, Messi is also two assists away from 400 career assists club and international combined. The ace footballer managed two assists against Puerto Rico, playing a crucial role in Argentina's third and fifth goals. Puerto Rico 0-6 Argentina, International Friendly 2025: Alexis Mac Allister and Laurato Martinez Hit Brace Each As Lionel Messi and Co Dominate Opponents.

Lionel Messi Scripts History

💙🤍🧞‍♂️ Leo Messi reaches 60 assists with Argentina, most in international football history beating Neymar’s previous record at 59. Messi’s also 2 assists away from 400 career assists. pic.twitter.com/kCuMFxL4d6 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 15, 2025

