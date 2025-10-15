In a contest that proved to be a mismatch, Puerto Rico hosted Argentina in an international friendly football match, where the defending champions showcased no mercy to their opponents at Chase Stadium. Alexis Mac Allister opened the scoring for the Argentina national football team in the 14th minute, while Gonzalo Montiel doubled the scoreline in the 23rd. Allister found his second to finish a brace, finding the back of the net in the 36th minute. A 3-0 lead became 4-0 as Puerto Rico’s Steven Echevarria unfortunately hit an own goal in the 64th minute. Lautaro Martinez came into his own in the final leg of the Puerto Rico vs Argentina match, scoring a brace for himself, finding goals in the 79th and 84th minutes, respectively, that put La Albiceleste's score out of reach for the homeside, who lost 0-6. Did Taimur Ali Khan Choose Lionel Messi, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Over His Uncle Ranbir Kapoor? Kareena Kapoor Reveals Her Elder Son Isn’t Into Acting and Is Obsessed With Sports (Watch Video).

Argentina Dominates Opponents

🏆 #AmistosoInternacional ⚽ @Argentina 🇦🇷 6 (Alexis Mac Allister x2, Gonzalo Montiel, Steven Echevarría e/c y Lautaro Martínez x2) 🆚 #PuertoRico 🇵🇷 0 👉 ¡Final del partido! 🔥 Una Albiceleste a puro gol 🩵🤍 pic.twitter.com/b1cDSggq2b — 🇦🇷 Selección Argentina ⭐⭐⭐ (@Argentina) October 15, 2025

