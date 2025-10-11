Having already qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026, the Argentina national football team are engaged in international friendlies, as the Venezuela national football team visited Hard Rock Stadium in Florida to lock horns against world champions. As expected, coach Lionel Scaloni opted to field an XI sans Lionel Messi, who, in all likelihood, will be rested in the upcoming friendly as well. The match started with both teams looking to break the ice; however, it was Giovani Lo Celso who managed to hit the decisive goal for Argentina in the 31st minute, handing an advantage for the rest of the match. Venezuela toiled hard to score the equaliser, but the La Albiceleste defence proved too much as Argentina won the international friendly 2025 1-0. France 3-0 Azerbaijan FIFA World Cup European 2026 Qualifiers: Kylian Mbappe, Adrien Rabiot, Florian Thauvin Find Net Each To Put Les Bleus On Cusp of Qualification.

Argentina Notch Narrow Win

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)