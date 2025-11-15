Brazil will lock horns with Senegal in an International Friendly 2025 match on Saturday, November 15. The Brazil National Football Team vs Senegal National Football Team International Friendly 2025 match is set to be played at the Emirates Stadium in London and it will start at 9:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India won't have any option to watch Brazil vs Senegal live telecast due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Those looking for an online viewing option in India won't be able to watch Brazil vs Senegal live streaming as there is no official streaming partner. But fans can follow Brazil vs Senegal live score updates on Brazil's football team's social media handle. Will Neymar Jr Play in Brazil vs Senegal International Friendly 2025 Football Match? Here’s the Possibility of Santos Star Featuring in Starting XI.

Brazil vs Senegal International Friendly 2025

BRASIL DEFINIDO! 🇧🇷 Confira os 11 nomes escalados pelo Mister para enfrentar o Senegal neste sábado (15), às 13h (Brasília). 📺 TV GLOBO 🏟️ Emirates Stadium VAMOS JUNTOS, VAMOS BRASIL! 🫵 pic.twitter.com/oY4gXrbzaq — brasil (@CBF_Futebol) November 15, 2025

