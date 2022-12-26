Aston Villa will resume their post-World Cup action in the Premier League when they host Liverpool in what promises to be an exciting match. The match is going to be played at Villa Park and starts at 11 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The live telecast of this game would be on the Star Sports Network. Fans who are keen on watching live streaming of this match, can do so on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Cristiano Ronaldo and MS Dhoni Make Peek-a-Boo Appearances in Their Family’s Instagram Reels on Christmas!.

Aston Villa vs Liverpool Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

#DidYouKnow: #AVFC have scored as many goals (9) as they've conceded in their last 5️⃣ #PL meetings with #LFC 😯 Who'll land the knockout punch on Boxing Day in #ASTLIV?#PassionUnlimited pic.twitter.com/K8mE3pZu6Z — Star Sports Football (@StarFootball) December 26, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)