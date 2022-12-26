Sporting legends Cristiano Ronaldo and MS Dhoni are two of the most loved celebrities worldwide. Any news, any update on them is always met with utmost enthusiasm by their millions of fans. That is why when followers spotted them in the Christmas special Instagram reels shared by their family members, fans’ joy knew no bounds. India’s most successful cricket captain, Dhoni, was spotted carving turkey perfectly in the reel shared on his daughter Ziva Singh Dhoni’s official Instagram account. Meanwhile, the Portuguese football star made a pleasant appearance in his longtime partner Georgina Rodriguez’s Insta video. His girlfriend gifted him a swanky Rolls Royce in the presence of their kids. Enjoy both the videos below and Happy Spotting CR7 and MSD!

Cristiano Ronaldo Receiving Surprise Gift From Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio)

MS Dhoni Is Such a Cutie in Daughter Ziva's Reel!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZIVA SINGH DHONI (@ziva_singh_dhoni)

