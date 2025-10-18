Eighteenth placed Burnley will host fifteenth placed Leeds United in the Premier League 2025-26 on Saturday, October 18. The Burnley vs Leeds United EPL 2025-26 match is set to be played at Turf Moor, Burnley, England and it will start at 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Burnley vs Leeds United live telecast viewing option will be available on Star Sports Select TV channels. Fans in India can find a viewing option for the Burnley vs Leeds United Premier League 2025-26 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website after subscription. Cristiano Ronaldo New Look: Al-Nassr Star Shows Off Latest 'High and Tight Fade' Hairstyle As He Returns From International Break (See Pics).

Burnley vs Leeds United 2025-26 Free Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details

The Diwali weekend just got better 🤩 pic.twitter.com/rDbKPaBH0F — Premier League India (@PLforIndia) October 18, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)