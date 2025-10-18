Cristiano Ronaldo has been in good form in the ongoing 2025-26 season. He has scored five goals across competition for Al-Nassr while he has already scored five goals for Portugal in the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers. After the international break, he has returned to Saudi Arabia and joined the training of Al-Nassr ahead of their next Saudi Pro League match. Amid this, he shared some pictures on social media, where Ronaldo was spotted in a new look with a new hairstyle. The new 'high and tight fade' hairstyle of Ronaldo elevated his look and fans were impressed which made the post go viral in no time. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts As Portugal Misses Out on Early FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualification After Draw Against Hungary in European Qualifiers (See Post).

Cristiano Ronaldo New Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

