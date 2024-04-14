Defending champions Barcelona are trying to gain some ground after a series of wins in recent fixtures. They are eight points behind League leaders Real Madrid and with eight games left – including El Classico, Xavi’s side can’t afford to drop points. They will face relegation strugglers Cadiz next in the league. The Cadiz vs Barcelona match starts at 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on April 14, 2024. Sports18 is an official broadcaster for La Liga 2023-24 games in India. Fans can enjoy Cadiz vs Barcelona Free Live Streaming on Jio Cinema. La Liga 2023–24: Real Madrid Will Be My Last Dugout, Says Coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Cadiz vs Barcelona Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)