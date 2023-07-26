Canada and Republic of Ireland will take centre stage in the Group B encounter of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 on Wednesday, July 26 at the Perth Rectangular Stadium in Australia. The match is slated to get underway at 5:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). DD Sports is the official broadcaster of the marquee event in India and therefore, the upcoming clash will be telecasted on DD Sports channel. Moreover, football fanatics in the country can live stream the match online on the FanCode app and website. France 0-0 Jamaica, FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: Les Blues Held to Goalless Draw in Tournament Opener

Canada vs Republic of Ireland Live

DD Sports to Live Telecast Canada vs Republic of Ireland Match in India

FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 ⚡️ Today's LIVE schedule on DD Sports 📺 ⚽️ Japan vs Costa Rica ⏰ 10:30 AM ⚽️ Spain vs Zambia ⏰ 1 PM ⚽️ Canada vs Republic of Ireland ⏰ 5:30 PM#FIFAWomensWorldCup2023 #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/VzNKMFep1A — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) July 26, 2023

