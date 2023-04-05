Chelsea face Liverpool with both teams seeking to bounce back after facing defeats in their last Premier League matches. While Chelsea lost to Aston Villa, Liverpool got defeated by reigning champions Manchester City. This match between Chelsea and Liverpool will be played at Stamford Bridge in London and it starts at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Select 1/HD and Star Sports 3 will provide live telecast of this match for fans in India. Fans can also watch live streaming of this contest on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. FIFA Launches New Mobile Game 'AI League' With Altered State Machine As Deal With EA Sports Ends.

Chelsea vs Liverpool

