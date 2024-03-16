DC United have won one game from three in the Major League Soccer (MLS) 2024 season and stands sixth in the Eastern Conference standings. They will host conference leaders Inter Miami on Saturday, who will be without injured Lionel Messi. But four-time champions DC United can’t take ‘revived’ inter Miami lightly, who delivered some encouraging performances in the absence of the Argentine striker. DC United lock horns with Inter Miami in an important clash at the Audi Field on Saturday, March 16th, 2024 Indian Standard Time (IST). The game will start at 11:30 PM IST. Unfortunately, there is no live telecast of the MLS 2024 season available in India. Apple TV has rights to the MLS 2024 season. Fans can enjoy Live Streaming of DC United vs Inter Miami on Apple+ App and Apple TV. Lionel Messi Scores Goal After Spectators Chant Cristiano Ronaldo’s Name During Inter Miami vs Nashville SC CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral.

DC United vs Inter Miami on AppleTV

Showdown at our house 🦅 pic.twitter.com/o9COdDS9Ul — D.C. United (@dcunited) March 16, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)