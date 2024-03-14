Lionel Messi scored a goal right after fans were chanting Cristiano Ronaldo's name at him during the Inter Miami vs Nashville SC CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 match on March 14. A section of fans at the Chase Stadium appeared to chant the Al-Nassr star's name and Messi who was not very far away from them, was seemingly unfazed by the same. Instead, he had his focus rooted to the game as seconds later, pounced on an opportunity to score with a fine shot off his left foot. Apart from Messi, Luis Suarez and Robert Taylor scored as Inter Miami beat Nashville SC 3-1 to progress to the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 quarterfinals. The video of Messi scoring right after fans chanted Ronaldo's name has gone viral on social media. Inter Miami 3–1 Nashville SC, CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024: Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Rober Taylor Score As the Herons Clinch Quarterfinals Berth.

Lionel Messi Scores After Fans Chant Cristiano Ronaldo's Name

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)