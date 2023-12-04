How To Watch East Bengal vs NorthEast United Live Streaming Online? Get Live Streaming Details of ISL 2023–24 Football Match With Time in IST

East Bengal only has a single win in the ISL 2023-24. On the other hand NorthEast United has two wins. Read below to get live streaming and telecast details.

Socially Team Latestly| Dec 04, 2023 07:45 PM IST

East Bengal will play against NorthEast United at Salt Lake Stadium on December 4. The match is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2023-24 and the live telecast of the East Bengal vs NorthEast United match will be available on the Sports 18 3 TV channel. Fans wanting to watch the match in Hindi, Malayalam, and Bengali commentary can join the Sports 18 Khel, Surya Movies, and DD Bangla TV channels respectively. Fans who want to livestream the match can do so on the JioCinema app and website. ISL 2023-24 Points Table Updated Live: FC Goa Move to Top Spot After Victory Over Kerala Blasters

East Bengal vs NorthEast United Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

