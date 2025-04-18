Eintracht Frankfurt will lock horns against Tottenham Hotspur in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League 2024-25 quarter-finals on April 18. The aggregate score is 1-1 after the conclusion of the first quarterfinal of UEFA Europa League 2024-25 between both teams. The Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham Hotspur match will be played at the Deutsche Bank Park in Germany. The high-voltage clash will begin at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans can find live telecast viewing options of Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham Hotspur United UEFA Europa League 2024–25 live on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD/HD channels. The Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham Hotspur Europa League 2024–25 live streaming viewing options are also available on the Sony LIV app and Jio TV app. Premier League 2024–25 Results: Fulham Beat Liverpool As Tottenham Hotspur Sentence Southampton to Earliest Relegation in League History.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham Hotspur UEFA Europa League 2024–25

MATCHDAY IN GERMANY 👊 🆚 Eintracht Frankfurt 🏟️ Frankfurt Stadion 🏆 @EuropaLeague ⏰ 8pm BST pic.twitter.com/hWizEhAGCZ — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 17, 2025

