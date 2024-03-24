As Gareth Southgate looks to have a positive start before Euros 2024, his men ramp up preparations for Euro 2024. Their South American visitors are looking to snap a demoralizing sequence of results in Dorival Jr.’s first game as head coach. Southgate's men bounced back from World Cup heartbreak and dropped only four points en route to a first-place finish in their Euro 2024 qualifying section. The match between England and Brazil is scheduled at 12:30 AM on Sunday, March 24 Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network has broadcasting rights to international friendlies in India. Fans can watch the England vs Brazil match on Sony Sports Network. The England vs Brazil Match online streaming is also available on the Sony LIV App. Former Brazil Footballer Robinho Jailed in Rural Tremembe Penitentiary to Serve His Nine-Year Sentence For Rape.

England vs Brazil Live on Sony LIV

Could Saturday night get any more exciting? 😍🔥 🇧🇪, 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿, 🇧🇷, 🇫🇷 & 🇩🇪 are all in action for a riveting night of international football ⚽🍿 Stream #IREBEL, #ENGBRA & #FRAGER - LIVE on #SonyLIV! pic.twitter.com/89FugPOpgO — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) March 23, 2024

