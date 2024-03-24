Despite not being in a great form lately, Brazil secured to secure a narrow 1-0 win over England riding on a solitary goal by seventeen-year-old prodigy Endrick. The win will definitely boost their confidence ahead of the upcoming Copa America 2024. Brazil has recently struggled in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers and despite them facing an England without Harry Kane, it seemed like the game was moving towards a draw. It is when Endrick showed his instincts and tapped one past Jordan Pickford on rebound from a Vinicius Jr shot. Former Brazil Footballer Robinho Jailed in Rural Tremembe Penitentiary to Serve His Nine-Year Sentence For Rape.

England vs Brazil, International Friendly 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)