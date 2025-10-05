Espanyol will face Real Betis in their next La Liga 2025-26 fixture on Sunday, October 5. The Espanyol vs Real Betis football match will be hosted at the RCDE Stadium and will begin at 10:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Espanyol vs Real Betis live on television in India due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India cannot watch Espanyol vs Real Betis La Liga 2025-26 live telecast on any TV channel in India. In India, however, there is an online viewing option for fans to watch the La Liga 2025-26 matches. FanCode is the official live streaming partner of La Liga 2025-26 in India. Fans can watch the Espanyol vs Real Betis live streaming online on its app and website, but only at the cost of either purchasing a gameweek pass (Rs 49) or a tour pass worth Rs 499. La Liga 2025–26: Vinicius Junior’s Brace Leads Real Madrid to 3–1 Win Over Villarreal (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Espanyol vs Real Betis La Liga 2025-26 Fixture

All rise. The Temple awaits. pic.twitter.com/PZaum4k2X1 — RCD Espanyol de Barcelona (@RCDEspanyol_EN) October 5, 2025

