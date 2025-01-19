Everton and Tottenham Hotspur are set to lock horns in the Premier League 2024-25 on Sunday, January 19. Goodison Park in Liverpool will host the Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur match in the Premier League 2024-25 and it will start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). In India, Star Sports has the official broadcast rights of Premier League 2024-25 and fans can watch the Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. Disney+ Hotstar will provide Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur live streaming but at the cost of a subscription fee for those who are looking for EPL 2024-25 online viewing options. Tottenham Hotspur Extend Captain Heung-Min Son’s Contract Till 2026.

Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur

MATCHDAY 🤍 🆚 Everton 🏟️ Goodison Park 🏆 @premierleague ⏰ 2pm GMT pic.twitter.com/HbPHvK7rhL — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 19, 2025

