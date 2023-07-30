Germany are taking on Colombia in a Group H match in FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 on Sunday, July 30. The match is being played at the Allianz Stadium in Sydney, starting at 3:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). DD Sports, the official broadcast partner of the tournament in India, will provide live telecast of this match. Fans can also watch live streaming of this contest on the FanCode app and website. Morocco Clinch First-Ever Victory in FIFA Women’s World Cup With 1–0 Win Over South Korea.

Germany vs Colombia

🇩🇪🆚🇨🇴 The #FIFAWWC action continues in Sydney / Gadigal! — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) July 30, 2023

