Morocco bagged its first-ever victory at a Women's World Cup when they beat South Korea 1-0 at the Hindmarsh Stadium on Sunday, July 30. Striker Ibtissam Jraidi scored as early as the sixth minute of the match to help Morocco gain the lead. Eventually, that turned out to be the only goal of the match as Morocco held on to beat their Group H opponents. This is indeed a historic moment for women's football in Morocco and surely inspire generations of footballers in the African country. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Jamaica Edges Panama 1–0 To Clinch First Ever Victory in the Competition.

Morocco Beat South Korea for First-Ever FIFA WWC Win

