The India national football team will take on the host Singapore national football team in the next AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers match. The India vs Hong Kong AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers game is scheduled to be played at the National Stadium in Singapore from 5:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Fans looking for live telecast viewing options of the IND vs SGP football match will, unfortunately, have no options to watch the game on their TV channels due to the absence of an official broadcaster. However, fans looking for live streaming viewing options for the India vs Singapore AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers match can use the FanCode app and website, but can watch the game only after buying a pass worth 35 INR. India 0-0 Bangladesh AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Blue Tigers Share Spoils With Neighbours in Closely-Fought Encounter.

IND vs SGP AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers

