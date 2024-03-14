Inter Miami will enter the second leg of the Round of 16 matchup against Nashville after earning a valuable 2-2 draw on the road in the first leg of the series last Friday. The Florida-based franchise lost its first match of the season, but still tops the Eastern Conference standings with seven points. Inter Miami and Nashville SC will play the Round of 16 second leg match at the Chase Stadium on Thursday, March 14, 2024, Indian Standard Time (IST). The game will start at 05:45 AM IST. Unfortunately, there is no live telecast of the CONCACAF 2024 season available in India. Apple TV has rights to the CONCACAF 2024 season. Fans can enjoy Live Streaming of Inter Miami vs Nashville SC on the Apple+ App and FanCode App. ‘They Are Afraid of Lionel Messi..’ Fans React After Nashville Banned Spectators From Wearing Inter Miami Shirts in ‘Supporters Section’ of GEODIS Park During CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 Match.

Inter Miami vs Nashville SC on FanCode App

It all comes down to tonight 😤#MIAvNSH I 8:15PM ET I 📺Watch the best of the best battle for the Concacaf Champions Cup on FS1, FS2 and the FOX Sports App. pic.twitter.com/moYhwpjk6D — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) March 13, 2024

