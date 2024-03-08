Fans took to social media to react after Nashville SC barred spectators from wearing Lionel Messi and Inter Miami jerseys during their match against the David Beckham co-owned side in the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 match on March 8. In an official statement on social media, Nashville SC disallowed the fans wearing 'opposing team jerseys or colors' from the 'Supporters Section' (Sections 106-110) from the GEODIS Park. Instead, they allowed the opposing fans to be seated in Sections 105 and 111. Take a look at some reactions by the fans. Nashville SC 2–2 Inter Miami, CONCACAF 2024: Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez Score As Herons Secure Away Draw in Round of 16 Match (Watch Highlights).

'Scared of Lionel Messi'

They’re scared Messi will have the whole stadium in pick 🇦🇷🐐🐐 https://t.co/Sp1IWeX8eX — sir Bobby (@derick_olsen8) March 7, 2024

Another Fan Echoing Similar Sentiment

They are scared of Messi's takeover in their own stadium! 😭 https://t.co/SKe7uf1uZ0 — Messiologist (@breathMessi23) March 7, 2024

'Messi Scandal'

'Causing Damage to Fan Base'

Not only a double down, but a flat out LIE. @NashvilleSC needs to take a step back and realize just how much damage this is causing to the fan base. I hope the Messi money is worth it, because you've alienated an astonishing number of your fans. "Mistakenly labeled." Pathetic. https://t.co/Wh7bILwMgc — Mistakenly Labeled Cody 코디 (@CodyC901) March 7, 2024

'Embarrassing'

No way our club would even think about doing this. How embarrassing https://t.co/3xtNwhmPzP — Orlando Original (@CityTilliDie_) March 7, 2024

'Messi Changing MLS'

When someone said Messi is changing MLS, well, yeah, they’re true, apparently. https://t.co/412EoIAWiW — aggi 🇮🇩🏳️‍🌈 • 🇵🇸 #FreePalestine (@v_vi_mcmxcv) March 7, 2024

