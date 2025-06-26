Inter Milan is set to face River Plate in the next match of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 on Thursday, June 26. The Inter Milan vs River Plate FIFA Club World Cup 2025 clash is set to be played at the Lumen Field in Seattle. The thrilling clash between both sides has a scheduled start time of 6:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans in India will not be able to watch Inter Milan vs River Plate live on any TV channel due to the absence of an official broadcaster. However, fans in India will be able to watch the Inter Milan vs River Plate FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match live streaming on the DAZN app and website. Esperance Sportive de Tunis 0-3 Chelsea, FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Tosin Adarabioyo, Liam Delap, Tyrique George Find Net Each As UEFA Europa Conference League Champions Progress To Round of 16.

Inter Milan vs River Plate FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Match

#FIFAWorldCup champs face off in Seattle… A taste of Argentina in #FIFACWC Group E. 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/daCU9QxPLQ — FIFA Club World Cup (@FIFACWC) June 25, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)