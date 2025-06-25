In their final FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Group D match, Chelsea took on Esperance Sportive de Tunis, which saw the English giants gain victory emphatically. After a near goalless first half, Tosin Adarabioyo broke the deadlock, scoring the first goal for Chelsea seconds away the whistle for the break. Liam Delap managed to score his first goal for the club second after the opening strike, handing Chelsea a 2-0 lead before the second half. Tyrique George found a third and final goal for Chelsea in stoppage time, ensuring the UEFA Europa Conference League champions progress to the Round of 16. Benfica 1-0 Bayern Munich, FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Andreas Schjelderup Goal Helps As Aguias Defeat Bundesliga Champions As Both Teams Reach Round of 16.

Chelsea Progress to Round of 16

We progress to the Round of 16! ⏭️ pic.twitter.com/v1VaUN6Tjz — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) June 25, 2025

