Serie A giants Inter Milan are set to face Urawa Red Diamonds in their Group E match in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 on Sunday, June 22. The Inter Milan vs Urawa Red Diamonds FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match is scheduled to be played at the Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. The Group E contest between both sides starts at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans in India will not be able to watch Inter Milan vs Urawa Red Diamonds live telecast on any TV channel, due to the absence of an official broadcaster. However, fans in India will have live streaming viewing options for the Inter Milan vs Urawa Red Diamonds FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match on the DAZN app and website. Lionel Messi Meets, Hugs Specially-Abled Fan Ahead of Inter Miami vs Porto FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Inter Milan vs Urawa Red Diamonds Match Timing

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)