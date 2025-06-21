One of football's greatest of all time Lionel Messi met a specially-abled fan during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Inter Miami vs Porto match. Before entering the field, Lionel Messi spotted a boy in a wheelchair wearing the Argentina national football team jersey. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner came towards the boy and signed the jersey with a marker. Lionel Messi also hugged the boy before joining the rest of the Inter Miami CF squad again. Lionel Messi Free-Kick Goal Video: Watch Argentina Star's Stunning Strike in Inter Miami's 2-1 Win Over Porto in FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

Lionel Messi Meets Specially-Abled Fan:

"You may never understand what this meant to us. You gave our son something we'll never forget. Today he met his hero." - Ægir's mom, the boy in the video, via Instagram. pic.twitter.com/gBIx0UlfAX — Leo Messi 🔟 Fan Club (@WeAreMessi) June 21, 2025

