Juventus will take on Atalanta in the Serie A 2025-26 on Saturday, September 27. The Juventus vs Atalanta Serie A 2025-26 match is slated to be played at the Allianz Stadium in Turin and it starts at 9:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India won't be able to watch Juventus vs Atalanta live telecast due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans likely have an online viewing option as they can watch Juventus vs Atalanta live streaming online on DAZN. Juventus are placed second on the Serie A 2025-26 points table and a win in this context will see them scale to the top spot. Juventus 4–3 Inter Milan, Serie A 2025–26: 19-Year-Old Vasilije Adzic’s Stoppage Time Goal Hands La Vecchia Signora Win As Hakan Calhanoglu’s Brace Goes in Vain.

Juventus vs Atalanta Match Timings

