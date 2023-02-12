Manchester United continue to pursuit their Premier League campaign against Leeds United when they visit them away at Leeds. Leeds United will face Manchester United in their next match at the English Premier League 2022-23 on Sunday, February 12. The game will start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Elland Road, Leeds. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23. The match between Leeds United and Manchester United will be telecasted live on Star Sports Select 1/HD. Fans can enjoy the live streaming of the Leeds United vs Manchester United game on the Disney+ Hotstar app or website with a subscription.

Leeds United vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022–23

