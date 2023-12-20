Liverpool will face West Ham United in the Carabao Cup 2023-24 on Thursday, December 20. The match is set to begin at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and it will be played at Anfield, Liverpool, England. Unfortunately the broadcasting rights to the Carabao Cup 2023-24 is unavailable in India. Therefore, fans will not be able to watch the live telecast of the Liverpool vs West Ham United match on TV. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs West Ham United Carabao Cup 2023-24 football match on the FanCode app and website. Manchester City 3–0 Urawa Reds, FIFA Club World Cup 2023: Mateo Kovacic and Bernardo Silva Scores As Cityzens Advance to Final.

Liverpool vs West Ham United Carabao Cup 2023-24 Quarterfinal Live Streaming and Telecast Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)