In the first leg of the UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Quarterfinals, Lyon plays host to Manchester United. The Lyon vs Manchester United UEL match will be played at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais and begin at 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on April 11. Sony Sports Network has broadcasting rights to the UEFA Europa League 2024-25 season in India. Fans can find live telecast viewing options of Lyon vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League 2024–25 live on Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channels. The Lyon vs Manchester United Europa League 2024–25 live streaming viewing options are also available on the Sony LIV app and Jio TV app. UEFA Europa League 2024-25: Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur Reach Quarterfinals; Athletic Bilbao, Lazio, Frankfurt Also Advance.

Lyon vs Manchester United UEL Live

