Manchester (England), Mar 14 (AP) Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes scored a hat trick in a 4-1 win over 10-man Real Sociedad, and Tottenham overcame AZ Alkmaar 3-1 as both Premier League clubs advanced to the Europa League quarterfinals Thursday.

The second-tier tournament offers both teams a chance for a trophy amid lackluster domestic campaigns and get a welcome bonus of a spot in the Champions League next season.

Fernandes converted two penalties before completing a hat trick in the 87th minute to set up a last-eight matchup with Lyon. United advanced on a 5-2 aggregate score.

United trailed after 10 minutes when Mikel Oyarzabal scored from the penalty spot at Old Trafford. The visitors went down a man when Jon Aramburu received a straight red in the 63rd minute.

In London, Wilson Odobert scored twice for Tottenham, which will face Eintracht Frankfurt in the quarterfinals. Spurs advanced 3-2 on aggregate.

After a 1-0 loss away last week, Spurs got a 26th-minute goal from Odobert after high pressing forced a turnover.

James Maddison doubled the lead on the night shortly after the break, which gave Spurs a one-goal advantage overall.

But the Dutch team wasn't done, and Peer Koopmeiners pounced on a defensive mistake just two minutes after center-back Micky van de Ven was subbed off and scored in the 63rd.

The 20-year-old Odobert scored the vital goal in the 74th from close range after a backheel pass from Dominic Solanke to seal Spurs' trip to the quarterfinals.

Lyon routed FCSB 4-0 at home to advance 7-1 on aggregate. Rangers and Fenerbahce went to extra time in Glasgow with the score 3-3 on aggregate.

Earlier, Athletic Bilbao used a one-man advantage and two goals from Nico Williams to beat Roma 3-1 and advance to the quarterfinals.

Roma won the first leg of their round-of-16 tie 2-1 last week but had to play with 10 men from the 11th minute after Mats Hummels received a straight red card for downing Maroan Sannadi.

The visitors held firm until first-half stoppage time when the Williams brothers broke the deadlock. Nico was at the far post when a deflected cross by Inaki from the left landed in his path to score the opener.

Yuri Berchiche headed in the second and Nico added his second of the night to seal it for the hosts to remain in contention for the final that will take place at their stadium on May 21. Leandro Paredes scored for Roma in stoppage time.

Athletic will face either Rangers or Fenerbahce next.

Lazio advanced after Alessio Romagnoli's header in the 77th minute salvaged a 1-1 home draw with Viktoria Plzen, which got an early second-half goal from Pavel Šulc. Lazio had beaten Plzen 2-1 in the first leg.

The Italian team will next play Bodø/Glimt, which also advanced despite losing 2-1 at Olympiacos. The Norwegian side had won 3-0 at home last week and moved on through a 4-2 aggregate score.

Frankfurt beat Ajax 4-1 at home to reach the quarterfinals with a 6-2 aggregate score. Mario Götze led the 2022 Europa League champion and 1980 UEFA Cup winner with two goals.

Conference LeagueIn the third-tier Conference League, Slovenian team Celje beat 10-man Lugano 3-1 on penalties after they ended 5-5 on aggregate. Rapid Wien made the next round after topping Borac 2-1 in extra time.

Djurgården beat Pafos 3-0 and progress 3-1 on aggregate. Polish team Jagiellonia was defeated by Cercle Brugge in Belgium 2-0 but advanced thanks to its 3-0 home win last week. (AP)

