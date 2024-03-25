The Indian U-23 football team will play Malaysia again in two matches of an international friendly series after losing their previous match. The game will be played at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Malaysia. The match between India and Malaysia is scheduled at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, Fans cannot watch the Malaysia U-23 vs India U-23 FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match on DD Sports. Similarly, fans cannot enjoy MAS U-23 vs IND U-23 live streaming in the FanCode App. We Are Better Prepared for Home Leg, Says Indian Football Team Defender Anwar Ali Ahead of Afghanistan Match in FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers.

Malaysia U-23 vs India U-23

𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐂𝐇𝐃𝐀𝐘 🇮🇳 We go again tonight in the U23 International Friendly against Malaysia! 🙌🏻#IndianFootball ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/ZarDPl51iC — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) March 25, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)