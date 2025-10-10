The India U-23 side will be back in action as they will take on Indonesia U-23 in first of the two friendlies at Jakarta. The India U-23 vs Indonesia U-23 International friendly 2025 match will be played at the Gelora Bung Karno Madya Stadium in Jakarta and has a scheduled start time of 6:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, fans will not be able to get the live telecast viewing option of the India U-23 vs Indonesia U-23 match on their TV channels due to the lack of a broadcast partner. They can get the India U-23 vs Indonesia U-23 live streaming viewing option on the FanCode mobile app and website with the help of a subscription pass. Lionel Messi India Tour 2025 Tickets: How To Buy Tickets of Wankhede Stadium Online To Watch Argentine Footballer, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni in a Seven-a-Side Cricket Match.

India U-23 vs Indonesia U-23 International Friendly Live Streaming and Telecast Details

The #BlueColts are back in action as India take on Indonesia in the first of two U23 friendlies today ⚡️ 🇮🇩🆚🇮🇳 🕡 18:30 IST 🏟️ Gelora Bung Karno Madya Stadium, Jakarta 📺 @FanCode #IDNIND #IndianFootball ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/n7WWqWUFL6 — Indian Football (@IndianFootball) October 10, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources . The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)