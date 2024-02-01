Manchester City will have the chance to jump to the second spot in the Premier League 2023-24 points table when they take on Burnley on Thursday, February 1. The Etihad Stadium will host this contest which will start at 01:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports 3 and Star Sports Select 1/HD will provide a live telecast of this match. Fans can also watch the Manchester City vs Burnley live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website, at the cost of a subscription fee. No Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi! CR7 Ruled Out of Al-Nassr vs Inter Miami Riyadh Season Cup 2024 Football Club Friendly.

Manchester City vs Burnley Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Having not lost to #Burnley in their last 17 meetings (16W, 1D) in all competitions, can #ManchesterCity add on to their winning tally?



Tune-in to #MCIBUR, tomorrow, 1:00 AM, only on Star Sports Select & Disney+ Hotstar#PassionUnlimited #PL #MCIvBUR pic.twitter.com/2mv5hCh5Xm— Star Sports Football (@StarFootball) January 31, 2024

