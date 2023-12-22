Manchester City will look to add one more trophy to their cabinet when they take on Fluminense in the FIFA Club World Cup 2023 trophy final. The match, which started at 11:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), is being played at the King Abdullah Sport City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. In India, fans can watch Manchester City vs Fluminense live telecast on the Eurosport India TV channel. Fans who are keen on watching Manchester City vs Fluminense live streaming online, can do so on the FanCode app and website. Luis Suarez Reunites With Lionel Messi at Inter Miami As MLS Outfit Announces Signing of Uruguayan Striker on One-Year Deal.

Manchester City vs Fluminense on FanCode

Manchester City chasing the ultimate glory in club football 🏆 Can they see off Fluminense? Tonight, on FanCode 👉 https://t.co/KCEW6a1uPb . .#FIFAClubWorldCup #ClubWC pic.twitter.com/WDvafaeoSK — FanCode (@FanCode) December 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)