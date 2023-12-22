Luis Suarez has reunited with Lionel Messi as Inter Miami has officially confirmed the signing of the Uruguayan striker on a one-year deal. The former Barcelona and Liverpool forward has won several accolades in his illustrious career and now, will be in action in the Major League Soccer (MLS) alongside Messi and his former Barcelona teammates in Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. Suarez last played for Brazil club Gremio where he was one of the standout players. He will now look to carry on that good form in Inter Miami colours. Inter Miami Opens MLS 2024 Campaign on February 21; Lionel Messi Could Miss at Least Six Matches Due to International Duty for Argentina.

Luis Suarez Joins Inter Miami

Oficial: Bienvenido a casa, @LuisSuarez9🏠 We have signed Uruguayan striker Luis Suárez to a contract running through the 2024 Major League Soccer season! Details: https://t.co/SlaFVn0XM0 pic.twitter.com/1mLJs0a78i — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) December 22, 2023

Pics of Luis Suarez in Inter Miami Jersey

El comienzo de un nuevo sueño ⭐ pic.twitter.com/MG5DvX0Hbm — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) December 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)