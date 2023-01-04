Manchester United will lock horns with Bournemouth in a Premier League game at home on Wednesday, January 4. The match will start at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and will be contested at Old Trafford. Star Sports have acquired broadcast rights to the Premier League in India and will provide live telecast of the match on Star Sports Select 1/HD. Fans can also watch live streaming of this clash on the Disney+ Hotstar app at the cost of a nominal subscription fee. Cristiano Ronaldo Hands Signed Ball to Kid in the Crowd After Being Unveiled As Al-Nassr Player at Mrsool Park (Watch Video).

Manchester United vs Bournemouth Live Telecast and Streaming Details:

