Manchester United will look to move further upwards on the Premier League 2022-23 points table when they take on Crystal Palace on Saturday, February 4 at 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The Red Devils have been in good form despite that loss to Arsenal and are favourites to win this contest. Star Sports Select 1/HD will provide live telecast of the match. Fans in India can also watch live streaming of this match, which will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website, but at a subscription fee. Chelsea 0-0 Fulham, Premier League 2022-23: New Look Chelsea Drop Points Again As Fulham Hold Them to A Goalless Draw At Stamford Bridge.

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

With Eriksen, McTominay, and Van Beek out of action, can the new addition Marcel Sabitzer fill the void in the #ManchesterUnited midfield? Tune-in to the LIVE action, only on 📺 Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar!#PassionUnlimited #PL #MUNCRY pic.twitter.com/AdPXPPl6lH — Star Sports Football (@StarFootball) February 4, 2023

