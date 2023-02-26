Manchester United will be taking on Newcastle United in the final of the Carabao Cup 2022/23 on Sunday, February 26. The game will begin at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Wembley Stadium, London. Unfortunately for the Indian fans, Carabao Cup 2022/23 has no broadcasters. Hence the final match between Manchester United and Newcastle United will not be telecasted live. However, fans can still watch the live streaming of this match on the FanCode app or website. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Scoring a Hat-Trick in Damac FC vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2022/23 Match.

Manchester United vs Newcastle United on FanCode

Are you ready? Will Manchester United get the silverware or will Newcastle end their 54-year trophy drought? (Replies are open, tell us your prediction 🫣) Watch the CARABAO CUP FINAL, live. Only on FanCode 👉 https://t.co/9juQjLO5se #EpicFinale #CarabaoCupFinal #mufc #NUFC pic.twitter.com/t7z4Hu5gPM — FanCode (@FanCode) February 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)