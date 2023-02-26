Al-Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick against Damac FC in a Saudi Pro League 2022/23 match at Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium, Abha, yesterday, February 25. Ronaldo's hat-trick helped Al-Nassr to register a 3-0 victory over their opponents. Following this, the Portuguese superstar shared a post on social media. Taking to Twitter, Ronaldo posted pictures of his hat-trick. The caption of the post reads, "Special night. Well done guys." Cristiano Ronaldo Hat-Trick: Al-Nassr Superstar Finds Net Thrice Against Damac FC in Saudi Pro League 2022-23 (Watch Video).

Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Scoring a Hat-Trick

Special night ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Well done guys!💛💙 pic.twitter.com/dr2zVDDaaY — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) February 25, 2023

