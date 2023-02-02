Manchester United will be hoping to seal a spot in the Carabao Cup 2022-23 final when they meet Nottingham Forest in the second leg of the semifinal on Thursday, February 2. The match will be played at the iconic Old Trafford in Manchester, starting at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Manchester United already have a 3-0 lead going ahead into this contest and are expected to win this match. Unfortunately, fans will not be able to watch either live streaming or live telecast of this match in the absence of an official broadcast partner for the competition in India. Watching the match with the use of VPNs is an option and fans can also follow live updates of this game on the social media handles of both teams. Cristiano Ronaldo Brutally Attacked for Poor Performance at Al-Nassr, Alleged Club Director Says 'Spent 200 Million Euros and He Only Knows How to Say SIUUU' (Watch Viral Video).

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest

A chance to book our place in the #CarabaoCup final — let's get it, Reds 👊#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 1, 2023

