Manchester United will look to cut down on their gap with fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur when they take on Nottingham Forest in the Premier League 2022-23 on Wednesday, December 27. The match will be played at Old Trafford and is set to start at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans can watch live telecast of this game on the Star Sports Network channels, which is the official broadcast partner of the Premier League in India. For live streaming, fans can use the Disney+ Hotstar app or website. But they have to pay a nominal fee to be able to watch live streaming of this contest. Miguel Almiron Goal Video Highlights: Watch Newcastle Star Score a Beautiful Goal Against Leicester City.

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

