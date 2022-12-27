Paraguay international Miguel Almiron is in the form of his life. The 28-year-old Newcastle winger has already netted 8 goals in the English Premier League, this season. He was once again on the scoresheet for Newcastle in their latest 3-0 win against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium. Almiron received the ball in the right wing, came inside and found Bruno Guimaraes in the middle. The Brazilian midfielder then played a return pass to Almiron who swiftly moved past a few players before slotting it past Danny Ward. Liverpool Reaches Agreement With Dutch Club PSV Eindhoven to Sign Netherlands International Cody Gakpo.

Miguel Almiron Goal

